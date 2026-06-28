OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,976 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $273,862,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $191.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.38.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,469,000. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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