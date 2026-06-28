OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,068 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $251,576,000 after purchasing an additional 514,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $174,794,000 after buying an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ExlService by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $160,467,000 after buying an additional 364,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $123,181,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,371,967 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $104,438,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Get ExlService alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.ExlService's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExlService, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExlService wasn't on the list.

While ExlService currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here