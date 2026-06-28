OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 304,034 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $333,220.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 553,302 shares of company stock worth $49,673,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here