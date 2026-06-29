OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,871 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,871 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Reuters article

Shareholders elected three management-backed directors, including former Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Unilever executive Esi Eggleston Bracey, and finance veteran Teri List, helping finalize a truce with founder Chip Wilson and giving incoming leadership more room to focus on a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Proactive Investors article

The board settlement appears to resolve a distracting proxy dispute, which could improve governance visibility and allow management to concentrate on reviving growth and sentiment around the brand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Yahoo Finance article

Several articles highlighted broader concerns that Lululemon has been a weak performer relative to past expectations, with investors still focused on whether the company can restore stronger revenue growth and rebuild confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Michael Burry and other market observers added attention to LULU, but these items were mostly opinion-driven and did not change the core near-term business outlook. Business Insider article

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $117.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $252.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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