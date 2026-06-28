OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 14,265 Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,265 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $586,702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $564,590,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,793,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,042 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,030,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $174,609,000 after purchasing an additional 494,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $48,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $538,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 4,825 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,088,423.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 122,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,578,734.06. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $245.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $288.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is 22.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Further Reading

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