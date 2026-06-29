OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $250 price target , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a rating and a , reinforcing the bullish view that CoreWeave could benefit from rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and a $167 target . Article Title

BNP Paribas and other reports highlighted CoreWeave as a key beneficiary of the next AI chip cycle, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an rating and a . Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Article Title

CoreWeave announced a partnership with Conapto to expand AI cloud capacity in Sweden, which supports the company’s growth narrative and international expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Article Title

Several articles argue CoreWeave is one of the stocks that could double over the next two years, reflecting strong long-term enthusiasm but no new hard financial data. Negative Sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, and insider Brannin McBee also sold stock. Even though the sales were planned, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $96.58 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,313,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,162,516 over the last ninety days.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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