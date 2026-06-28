OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 91.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,183 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Asset Advisory Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.69, for a total value of $5,212,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,229,077.97. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $4,708,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. This represents a 31.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,218 shares of company stock worth $363,705,304. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $542.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $561.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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