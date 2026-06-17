Opal Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,597 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Lennar by 15.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,958 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.39. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lennar's payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Lennar

Here are the key news stories impacting Lennar this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research raised Lennar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore increased their price objective on Lennar from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

Further Reading

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