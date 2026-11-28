Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX - Free Report) TSE: OTC by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,450,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Open Text worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2,378.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Open Text from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Open Text

Open Text Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX - Get Free Report) TSE: OTC last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Open Text's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Open Text Profile

OpenText NASDAQ: OTEX is a Canadian software company that provides information management solutions to businesses and government organizations. Its software helps customers capture, organize, secure and use information across business processes. The company's offerings include content management and document management, business network services, digital experience tools, analytics, cybersecurity and cloud-based information management. OpenText serves customers across a range of industries and geographies.

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