Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,905 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 68,587 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,956 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 786 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock worth $1,266,729. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat and margin strength — Qualcomm reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 (above consensus) with broad profitability and strength in automotive and licensing, which gave the bull case a near‑term lift. Yahoo: Qualcomm (QCOM) Posts Stellar Q2

Q2 earnings beat and margin strength — Qualcomm reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $2.65 (above consensus) with broad profitability and strength in automotive and licensing, which gave the bull case a near‑term lift. Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center catalyst — CEO comments that Qualcomm will begin shipping a custom data‑center chip to “a large hyperscaler” this year drove optimism that the company can materially diversify revenue beyond handsets. Reuters: Qualcomm shares jump

AI/data‑center catalyst — CEO comments that Qualcomm will begin shipping a custom data‑center chip to “a large hyperscaler” this year drove optimism that the company can materially diversify revenue beyond handsets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms moved more bullish (e.g., Benchmark raised its target to $225 and Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), adding dealer support to the rally. Benzinga: Analyst moves

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms moved more bullish (e.g., Benchmark raised its target to $225 and Rosenblatt reaffirmed buy), adding dealer support to the rally. Positive Sentiment: Independent upgrade — Summit Insights upgraded QCOM to “Buy,” contributing to buy‑side momentum. American Banking News: Summit Insights upgrade

Independent upgrade — Summit Insights upgraded QCOM to “Buy,” contributing to buy‑side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals and momentum — Chart analysts note a technical breakout/shift in momentum after a period of underperformance, which can attract momentum traders but increases short‑term volatility. Barron's: Technicals

Technicals and momentum — Chart analysts note a technical breakout/shift in momentum after a period of underperformance, which can attract momentum traders but increases short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Clustered price‑target moves — Several firms lifted targets into the $160+ area (some to $160, others higher), reflecting diverging analyst views on AI/data‑center upside versus handset/memory risks. 247wallst: Price target moves

Clustered price‑target moves — Several firms lifted targets into the $160+ area (some to $160, others higher), reflecting diverging analyst views on AI/data‑center upside versus handset/memory risks. Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q3 guidance and memory‑supply headwind — Qualcomm guided Q3 below Street revenue/earnings expectations (EPS guide $2.10–$2.30; revenue $9.2B–$10.0B), citing a memory shortage that could pressure handset demand in the near term. That was the main reason for initial post‑earnings weakness. Reuters: Forecast underwhelms

Weaker Q3 guidance and memory‑supply headwind — Qualcomm guided Q3 below Street revenue/earnings expectations (EPS guide $2.10–$2.30; revenue $9.2B–$10.0B), citing a memory shortage that could pressure handset demand in the near term. That was the main reason for initial post‑earnings weakness. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosure — A CAO sale of 192 shares was filed (executed under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan); while small and pre‑arranged, recurring insider sales elsewhere have been highlighted by data aggregators and may be watched by investors. InsiderTrades: Insider sale

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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