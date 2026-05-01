Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,054 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $89.61 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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