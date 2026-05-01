Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.37 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,903 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $355,815,000 after buying an additional 329,964 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $1,656,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,576.92. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 279,499 shares of company stock worth $70,697,111 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $281.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $287.83. The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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