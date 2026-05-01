Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $115.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.97 and a twelve month high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here