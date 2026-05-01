Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.50 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,498 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 98.13%.

Trending Headlines about Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded WMB to Buy and set an $82 price target, citing the strength of Williams’ core Transcontinental gas transmission asset and upside in infrastructure value — a catalyst for investor demand and multiple expansion. Goldman Sachs Upgrades Williams Companies (WMB) to Buy

Goldman Sachs upgraded WMB to Buy and set an $82 price target, citing the strength of Williams’ core Transcontinental gas transmission asset and upside in infrastructure value — a catalyst for investor demand and multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.61 (from $0.59) and nudged FY26 to $2.19, signaling modest upward revision to near‑term earnings expectations that can support the stock if Q1 results follow. MarketBeat - US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.61 (from $0.59) and nudged FY26 to $2.19, signaling modest upward revision to near‑term earnings expectations that can support the stock if Q1 results follow. Positive Sentiment: Williams’ board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $0.525 (a ~5% raise), payable June 29 with an ex‑dividend date of June 12. A bigger, steady payout reinforces the income thesis for yield‑seeking investors and can make shares more attractive on dividend yield and total return expectations. Dividend Declaration & Details

Williams’ board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $0.525 (a ~5% raise), payable June 29 with an ex‑dividend date of June 12. A bigger, steady payout reinforces the income thesis for yield‑seeking investors and can make shares more attractive on dividend yield and total return expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews (Zacks/Yahoo) flag WMB among four energy names to watch in the Q1 cycle — noting oil volatility, supply shocks and mixed early beats in the sector. These previews underscore that Williams’ Q1 results will be judged on both fundamentals and broader commodity/throughput dynamics. Stay Ahead of the Game With The Williams Companies (WMB) Q1 Earnings

Pre‑earnings previews (Zacks/Yahoo) flag WMB among four energy names to watch in the Q1 cycle — noting oil volatility, supply shocks and mixed early beats in the sector. These previews underscore that Williams’ Q1 results will be judged on both fundamentals and broader commodity/throughput dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Sector preview pieces grouping WMB with VNOM, FANG and RIG highlight that midstream performance will be influenced by throughput/fee schedules and upstream activity — factors that could either amplify or mute company‑specific positives. What to Expect From These 4 Energy Stocks This Earnings Season?

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,377,154.28. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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