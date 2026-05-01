Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.31 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Reicon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE HD opened at $329.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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