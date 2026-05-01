Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,242 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts: Sign Up

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo deployed 50 electric delivery trucks in Fresno as part of a local fleet electrification push, supporting lower fuel & maintenance costs over time and improving ESG credentials that appeal to investors. Fresno PepsiCo

PepsiCo deployed 50 electric delivery trucks in Fresno as part of a local fleet electrification push, supporting lower fuel & maintenance costs over time and improving ESG credentials that appeal to investors. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo is leading a renewable power pact with suppliers across Europe to decarbonize operations — a move that can lower long‑term energy costs, reduce carbon-risk exposure and strengthen ESG scoring. PepsiCo renewable pact

PepsiCo is leading a renewable power pact with suppliers across Europe to decarbonize operations — a move that can lower long‑term energy costs, reduce carbon-risk exposure and strengthen ESG scoring. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on cost cuts and innovation, signaling margin improvement and revenue initiatives that support earnings growth expectations. Investors favor clear cost-discipline and product innovation. 2026 growth plan

Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on cost cuts and innovation, signaling margin improvement and revenue initiatives that support earnings growth expectations. Investors favor clear cost-discipline and product innovation. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo plans to end its bottling/distribution partnership with Royal Unibrew (Denmark, Finland, Baltics) in 2028 — a structural change that could affect local margins and working capital as new arrangements are implemented. Impact depends on execution. Bottling shift in Northern Europe

PepsiCo plans to end its bottling/distribution partnership with Royal Unibrew (Denmark, Finland, Baltics) in 2028 — a structural change that could affect local margins and working capital as new arrangements are implemented. Impact depends on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla announced it is scaling Semi production. For PepsiCo this is mixed: wider availability of electric heavy trucks could lower fleet emissions/costs if PepsiCo adopts them, but Tesla’s ramp also increases competition for EV supply and logistics partners. Tesla Semi production

Tesla announced it is scaling Semi production. For PepsiCo this is mixed: wider availability of electric heavy trucks could lower fleet emissions/costs if PepsiCo adopts them, but Tesla’s ramp also increases competition for EV supply and logistics partners. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is being featured in trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase retail attention and trading volume but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Trending stock coverage

PepsiCo is being featured in trending-stock writeups (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase retail attention and trading volume but don’t change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: A new consumer lawsuit alleges ultraprocessed ingredients are addictive and targets Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and others — renewed legal/regulatory risk that could increase litigation costs or pressure product reformulation. Ultraprocessed food lawsuit

A new consumer lawsuit alleges ultraprocessed ingredients are addictive and targets Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and others — renewed legal/regulatory risk that could increase litigation costs or pressure product reformulation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026/2027 EPS estimates for PepsiCo slightly, reflecting modest downside to analyst forecasts — a small near-term negative to consensus earnings momentum. Erste Group estimate cuts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Evercore upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of PEP opened at $158.49 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PepsiCo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PepsiCo wasn't on the list.

While PepsiCo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here