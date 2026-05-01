Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,543 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 36,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated a "peer perform" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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