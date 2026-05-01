Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 225,599 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741,814 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 225,599 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vodafone Group worth $75,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

VOD opened at $15.80 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group raised Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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