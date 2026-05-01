Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,603 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 235,603 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Dollar General worth $58,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,309,045 shares of the company's stock worth $3,625,822,000 after purchasing an additional 412,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,316,155 shares of the company's stock worth $440,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company's stock worth $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company's stock worth $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DG opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.59. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.25 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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