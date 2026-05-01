Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,381 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 46,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $60.75 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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