Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,181 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNPS opened at $482.60 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $430.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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