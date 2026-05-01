Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,480 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,528 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $111.22 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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