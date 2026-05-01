Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,311 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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