Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $381.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $383.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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