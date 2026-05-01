Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 19,261 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,266,066,000 after acquiring an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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