Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,664 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 19,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 176.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 117.9% in the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 363.2% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,155,252 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 65,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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