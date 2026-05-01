Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $32.90 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,068 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $32,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $296.18.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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