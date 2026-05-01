Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,950 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $659.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE MA opened at $504.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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