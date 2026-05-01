Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 19,318 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,318 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $53,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a PE ratio of 220.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

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