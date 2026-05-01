Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 22,492 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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