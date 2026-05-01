Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,094 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,447 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,094 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $211.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.57 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a market cap of $374.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 911.57% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — AbbVie reported Q1 revenue of $15.00B and adjusted EPS of $2.65, beat consensus on sales and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to $14.08–$14.28. The beat and guide raise highlight Skyrizi/Rinvoq strength and drove the initial rally. AbbVie Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 beat and guidance lift — AbbVie reported Q1 revenue of $15.00B and adjusted EPS of $2.65, beat consensus on sales and raised its 2026 adjusted EPS range to $14.08–$14.28. The beat and guide raise highlight Skyrizi/Rinvoq strength and drove the initial rally. Positive Sentiment: Immunology drivers — Management and coverage note that Skyrizi and Rinvoq produced the bulk of immunology gains (Skyrizi ~$4.48B, Rinvoq ~$2.12B in the quarter), helping offset Humira’s decline and underpinning the company’s raised 2026 outlook. AbbVie hikes 2026 outlook

Immunology drivers — Management and coverage note that Skyrizi and Rinvoq produced the bulk of immunology gains (Skyrizi ~$4.48B, Rinvoq ~$2.12B in the quarter), helping offset Humira’s decline and underpinning the company’s raised 2026 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms bumped ratings/targets after the quarter: Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234; Morgan Stanley and Canaccord also raised targets. These upgrades add buying interest and momentum. Bank of America Upgrades AbbVie

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms bumped ratings/targets after the quarter: Bank of America upgraded ABBV to Buy and lifted its PT to $234; Morgan Stanley and Canaccord also raised targets. These upgrades add buying interest and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Rinvoq label expansion filing — AbbVie has filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata, which, if approved, would broaden the drug’s market and is a potential medium‑term revenue tailwind. ABBV Seeks FDA Nod for Rinvoq

Rinvoq label expansion filing — AbbVie has filed for an FDA label expansion of Rinvoq in alopecia areata, which, if approved, would broaden the drug’s market and is a potential medium‑term revenue tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Skyrizi competitive defense — AbbVie outlined strategies to defend Skyrizi against a new J&J psoriasis entrant (Icotyde); that competitive positioning matters for long‑term share but is not an immediate financial swing. AbbVie outlines Skyrizi defense

Skyrizi competitive defense — AbbVie outlined strategies to defend Skyrizi against a new J&J psoriasis entrant (Icotyde); that competitive positioning matters for long‑term share but is not an immediate financial swing. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR / innovation outreach — AbbVie awarded the RIME Therapeutics Biotech Innovators prize in Quebec, reinforcing R&D partnerships and local innovation efforts (long‑term strategic benefit). AbbVie and adMare Announce RIME Therapeutics Award

Corporate PR / innovation outreach — AbbVie awarded the RIME Therapeutics Biotech Innovators prize in Quebec, reinforcing R&D partnerships and local innovation efforts (long‑term strategic benefit). Negative Sentiment: Pipeline pruning — AbbVie said it would discontinue a cancer candidate, a near‑term negative for pipeline optionality that could concern investors focused on long‑term oncology upside. AbbVie tops Q1, discontinues cancer candidate

Pipeline pruning — AbbVie said it would discontinue a cancer candidate, a near‑term negative for pipeline optionality that could concern investors focused on long‑term oncology upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trimming & insider selling — Some shops (Erste) trimmed FY estimates slightly and public filings show recent insider sales; both are modest headwinds that can amplify short‑term volatility. (internal/market data sources)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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