Opulen Financial Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $516.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $527.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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