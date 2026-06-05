Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Boosted by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth.

Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth.

Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis.

Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy.

Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder litigation firm also announced an investigation into whether Oracle and certain executives adequately disclosed the risks tied to its AI spending plans, adding a legal overhang for the stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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