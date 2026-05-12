Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Decreased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290,272 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 549,141 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Oracle worth $1,615,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $557.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.71. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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