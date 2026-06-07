Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors' holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.05% of Oracle worth $5,874,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Oracle by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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