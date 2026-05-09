Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,913 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 104,212 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $40,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Pearl Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, RD Finance Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. The company has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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