Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,843 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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