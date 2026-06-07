Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,999 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 224,757 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Oracle were worth $96,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.71.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $213.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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