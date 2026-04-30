Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

ORCL opened at $163.84 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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