Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.64. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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