Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,644 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services.

Oracle delivered a Q4 earnings and revenue beat, with strong cloud infrastructure growth and a record backlog that reinforces demand for its AI/cloud services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment.

Management raised guidance for fiscal 2027 profit, signaling confidence in the business outlook despite heavy investment. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own.

Oracle also won a $396 million U.S. government contract to modernize HR systems, adding another business win but not likely moving the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow.

Shares fell after Oracle disclosed a steep increase in AI-related capital spending and additional planned fundraising, fueling fears about rising debt and weaker near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also questioning whether the aggressive spending pace can be sustained without pressuring margins, which has weighed on the broader software sector as well.

Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.98. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $274.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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