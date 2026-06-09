AirJoule Technologies: A Cool Shot at a Multibagger

AirJoule Technologies NASDAQ: AIRJ is a cool shot at a potential 10-bagger stock. This investment could rise 10X its early-June value, because its revolutionary technology is in such high demand that it may soon be ubiquitous. Ubiquitous, as in everywhere, globally. The technology itself isn’t revolutionary—getting water from air—but the method is, as are the applications.

AirJoule Technologies Today AIRJ AirJoule Technologies $4.64 -0.23 (-4.72%) 52-Week Range $2.22 ▼ $6.75 Price Target $8.25 Add to Watchlist

The primary application is in data centers. AirJoule Technology not only repurposes waste heat by using it to extract water from the air, but also produces ultra-pure water as a byproduct—suitable for evaporative cooling and for replenishing the costly water-cooled systems in use today.

Get AirJoule Technologies alerts: Sign Up

The technology centers on sorption. A proprietary sorbent material captures water vapor from the air, then releases it as pure liquid water through a thermal-pressure swing.

While strong demand has been seen from data centers, the applications span industries, including residential, food and beverage, and defense.

The catalyst in 2026 is the transition to commercialized production and the first sales at scale. As it stands, the company’s flagship products are deployed and being validated by third parties, including Arizona State University and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

AirJoule Price Action Heats Up, Explosive Upside Ahead

AirJoule’s stock price action reflects the potential presented by its technology and business. Price action struggled throughout 2024 and 2025, hitting bottom in late 2025 and finally gaining traction later that year. The story now is that this market is in the midst of a reversal, with a strengthening support base pointing to an explosive move.

Strengthening support is reflected in trading volume, which began accelerating after the price bottom was reached and has continued to advance to the present. The market is facing a test as of early June, with resistance at a long-term high. The early indication is that the market will eventually break through that resistance, with support evident at the low end of the target resistance range above a prior high. The likely outcome is that price action consolidates within the target range, moving higher by summer's end as catalysts emerge.

Analysts and institutional activity underpin the market reversal. Analyst coverage remains slim, with only five tracked, but they rate the stock as a Moderate Buy; there’s an 80% Buy-side bias in the ratings, and the consensus price target forecasts approximately 70% of upside. Consensus is rising ahead of August's Q2 report, suggesting a move to 18-month highs by late spring 2027.

Institutional interest is more robust, aligning with the volume increases seen on the charts. The institutional group owns more than 60% of the stock and has been aggressively accumulating. MarketBeat’s data reflects accumulation in every quarter since the IPO, activity spiking to record highs in Q1 2026, and a pace of approximately $16 bought to $1 sold on a trailing-12-month basis. This trend is not expected to end, given the stock price outlook and earnings forecasts.

The analysts' forecasts are robust, expecting quadruple-digit revenue growth next year, accelerating the subsequent fiscal year, and then a triple-digit pace for several years after that. The risk is that forecasts are too low, which looks likely, given the limited number of available forecasts and the ramping datacenter outlook.

AirJoule: Tailwinds and Risks in 2026

Data center capacity will more than double over the coming years, and most of it is yet to be built. All of it needs to be cooled efficiently, and next-gen equipment will have next-gen cooling needs. Backlogs at major hyperscalers, such as Oracle NASDAQ: ORCL, are tied to long-term capacity contracts including technology that won’t be built until next year at the earliest.

Estimates vary but tend to agree: data center cooling is a market worth $15 to $25 billion in 2026, expected to grow at a high-teens compound annual growth rate for years, potentially quadrupling in size within the next decade. In this environment, AirJoule is positioned for explosive growth from the moment its products are available and sustained strength for the foreseeable future.

This year's risks include execution. AirJoule is actively pursuing Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification for its technology, critical for commercialization. Delays and mistakes will push back the revenue timeline and be reflected in the stock’s price. Cash burn is also a risk, likely to amplify stock price movements should delays arise. Conversely, UL certification would serve as a trigger, validating the technology and enabling more aggressive investment by institutional players.

Q1 highlights included the impact of a dilutive offering, which increased the share count but left the company well-capitalized, with no long-term debt. The question is whether the company can cross the line to profitability without another capital raise, and the odds are high for success. Management says capital is sufficient to fund ops and strategy through fiscal 2027, well after the first commercial deployments are expected. Assuming no changes in the outlook, additional funds should be easy to acquire.

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here