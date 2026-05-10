Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,223 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 65,600 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 115,059 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 30,384 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $195.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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