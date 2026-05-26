Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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