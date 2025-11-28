Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,925,237 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 234,440 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 4.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.60% of Oracle worth $3,700,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.89.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

