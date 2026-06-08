Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,618 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $61,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

Oracle stock opened at $213.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.26. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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