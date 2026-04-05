Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 34,757 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0%

ORCL stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here