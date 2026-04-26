Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,993 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Oracle were worth $60,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 107,667 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Coquina Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $173.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $499.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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