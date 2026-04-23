Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Lowered by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,745 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Oracle by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $187.50 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.99 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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