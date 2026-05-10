Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lessened by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.43.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.7%

Oracle stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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